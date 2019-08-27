Eastern Cape health call centre named one of the best in SA

The Eastern Cape health department's call centre has been hailed as one of the best in the country as it boasts, among other things, quick response time to emergency queries.

The call centre, established in 2004, started as a help desk manned by one person. It has grown rapidly and today has a staff complement of about 80.

Its main objective is to provide a platform for communities to have access to medical advice, to report inefficient public health facilities and handle tip-offs on corruption.

Zandisile Ntlube, the head of the call centre, said the facility was initially located in Bhisho, but due to the high volume of calls and the need to increase staff, it was moved to East London.

“The call centre is able to direct patients where they should go. The idea was to bring service delivery up to speed. We ensure that our clients' problems are resolved and we do follow-ups when we have assisted them,” Ntlube said.

The call centre service is available 24 hours a day and is run by trained agents, Ntlube said.

It has on standby, a specialised team of HIV/Aids and TB counsellors who give emergency telephonic advice to patients. There is also a team of doctors who telephonically give medical advice to patients who have no quick access to medical assistance.

“We run a toll-free line, an email call centre and an SMS service which has been integrated with social media platforms. This allows our clients to send pictures and videos if they have queries relating to service at public health care facilities.”