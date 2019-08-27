News

Appointment of CFO urgent - NMB Business Chamber

By Rochelle de Kock - 27 August 2019
Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber president Andrew Muir
Image: Supplied

The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber has raised concerns about the council’s failure to appoint senior managers.

The council, which is on recess until September 20 - after the Ward 20 by-election - has not met to approve the appointment of a new chief financial officer as well as other senior managers.

The last council meeting was held on July 5.

In a statement, Business Chamber president Andrew Muir urged the city’s political leaders to urgently appoint a CFO to avoid further dysfunction.

"The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber is very concerned by the council’s continued failure to appoint key personnel to vacant positions, especially the position of CFO.

"This is despite National Treasury having gone on record to say that the failure to appoint a permanent CFO before the end of August 2019 would affect the approval of any rollover applications for unspent conditional grants.

"Should this happen, it would place tremendous pressure on the metro’s financial viability – leading to further non-performance on critical service delivery areas," Muir said.

The city stands to lose hundreds of millions of rand should the Treasury follow through on its threat not to approve the grant rollover applications if a permanent CFO is not appointed.

This is money that is given to the municipality to spend on infrastructure development in the city, such as services and roads.

Some of the money that has not been spent includes a grant given to the city for drought relief.

Muir said: "All the roleplayers need to recommit towards rebuilding the city and putting the best interests of its people first."

