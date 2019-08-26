Sport analyst David Kekana has died

Fellow sports presenter Lelo Mzaca said he would never forget how much Kekana had done for him.

“Learning of your passing is a big shock to me. It's also a monumental loss for us who knew you and work side by side with you. I'll personally be forever indebted to you, Daiza! You know just how much you've done for me,” said Mzaca.

Kekana has been trending on social media, with many remembering his witty humour and charm.