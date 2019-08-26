POLL | Durban schoolkids want smoke breaks: Do they have a valid argument or nah?

Classes at Roseville Secondary School in KZN have been suspended due to protesting pupils who are demanding smoke breaks.

The pupils, who refused to attend classes last week, are demanding a smoke break each day between 8am and 9am at a designated area in the school grounds.

However, provincial education authorities are having none of it.

Provincial education spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa told TimesLIVE that they are not going to be "held to ransom by children".

"They are supposed to be in class learning, and we will not negotiate with them," he said.