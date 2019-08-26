Etzebeth to be named in Springbok World Cup squad after SA Rugby's conditional backing

Lock Eben Etzebeth will be named in the Springbok Rugby World Cup 2019 squad later on Monday despite allegations of assault that emerged in social media on Sunday.

On Monday SA Rugby gave Etzebeth their conditional backing following an alleged incident that took place in a pub in Langebaan‚ a town about 120km north of Cape Town where Etzebeth spends much of his leisure time.

It’s claimed (although the identity of the accuser is unknown) that two groups clashed in the venue.

“We have spoken to Eben and he categorically denies any physical or racial abuse on his part as has been alleged in social media‚” SA Rugby said in a statement.

“He is a member of the Springbok squad and will remain so unless police authorities require our reconsideration.

“The South African Rugby Union is a law-abiding member of South African society and has no tolerance of acts of violence or racial abuse.

“We will co-operate with the authorities in any way necessary. Our Rugby World Cup squad will have no place for anyone who transgresses those principles.