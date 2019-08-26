Business gives street vendor a fresh start

A street vendor who even had the roof of her shop stolen is back on her feet, thanks to a Port Elizabeth business that stepped in to help.

Pumla Mtini, 69, had been operating a small spaza shop across the road from Kanu Commercial Body Construction in Markman Township for several years.

She started the shop to supplement her pension after retiring from a big retailer, where she had worked in the bakery.

However, thieves often targeted her shop.

“They had been stealing from day one,” Mtini said.

“I had to replace stoves, groceries and gas cylinders over the years.

“But earlier this year, the thieves took the roof off my shop and stole almost everything,” Mtini said.

With years of experience working in a bakery, she loves to cook.

“I only wish now that I had started my business sooner and I am so grateful to Kanu for how they have blessed me,” Mtini said.

She sells chips, sweets, cigarettes, cooldrinks and other food items throughout the day.