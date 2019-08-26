Business gives street vendor a fresh start
A street vendor who even had the roof of her shop stolen is back on her feet, thanks to a Port Elizabeth business that stepped in to help.
Pumla Mtini, 69, had been operating a small spaza shop across the road from Kanu Commercial Body Construction in Markman Township for several years.
She started the shop to supplement her pension after retiring from a big retailer, where she had worked in the bakery.
However, thieves often targeted her shop.
“They had been stealing from day one,” Mtini said.
“I had to replace stoves, groceries and gas cylinders over the years.
“But earlier this year, the thieves took the roof off my shop and stole almost everything,” Mtini said.
With years of experience working in a bakery, she loves to cook.
“I only wish now that I had started my business sooner and I am so grateful to Kanu for how they have blessed me,” Mtini said.
She sells chips, sweets, cigarettes, cooldrinks and other food items throughout the day.
Living up to the company slogan of delivering creative solutions, Kanu staff came up with a plan to create a sustainable, secure kiosk from the obsolete body of a vehicle.
Kanu manufacturing and engineering general manager Wynand Moller said his staff had asked the company to step in as they used the shop on a daily basis.
“Since Kanu did not have an on-site canteen for its employees at the time, assisting Mtini was a mutually beneficial move for the employees as well as the dedicated and hard-working shop owner,” Moller said.
“Our employees immediately took the project to heart – coming up with ideas and ways to make this work.
“A lot of love, care, pride and effort was put into this initiative and the result was a functional kiosk, which addresses security and operating safety concerns,” Moller said.
The new, self-contained kiosk is now inside the premises of Kanu – where security services can keep a watchful eye over the new shop.
It was handed over to Mtini about a week ago.
She is famous for her vetkoek, and staff at neighbouring businesses are also keen buyers at the shop.
“Our team assisted Pumla in relocating and went as far as creating a sign to let her customers know she had moved to Kanu’s premises on the opposite side of the road,” Moller said.