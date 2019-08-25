News

WATCH | Man who shoved woman shopper is 'mentally unstable'

By ERNEST MABUZA - 25 August 2019
A man who was shown on video violently pushing aside a woman at a Spar in Schweizer Reneke will appear in court on Monday.
Image: Supplied

A man captured on video violently pushing a woman aside in a SPAR store in Schweizer Reneke is expected to appear in the local magistrate’s court on Monday.

North West  police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani said the incident, which was recorded by CCTV, happened at 9.30am on Friday.

A case of common assault was opened against the man, aged 33.

“We found out that the man is not mentally well. He is a psychiatric patient. He was placed under the care of his parents.

“The prosecutor will decide on how to proceed  with the matter when the man appears in the Schweizer-Reneke Magistrate’s Court on Monday,” Funani said.

