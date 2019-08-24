Business tycoon Thandi Ndlovu dies after car accident

The South African business fraternity is mourning the death of business tycoon Dr Thandi Ndlovu who died on Saturday morning in hospital.

Her distraught business partner, Chris Cudmore, confirmed to TimesLIVE that Ndlovu succumbed to injuries suffered in a head-on-collision earlier on Saturday.

“She was rushed to hospital, but unfortunately it was too late.”

According to Cudmore, Ndlovu was on a way to a funeral in Rustenburg when the accident happened.

“Other occupants died on the spot. She’s the only one who was taken to hospital and that’s where she passed away,” he said.

ER24 said in a statement that three other people had died in the accident, which occurred on the N4 in Rustenburg.

“Two elderly men were found with fatal injuries in one of the vehicles. There was nothing that paramedics could do for them and they were declared dead on the scene. The driver of the second vehicle was found with fatal injuries and also declared dead on the scene.

“A woman was found in the back seat of the second vehicle with serious injuries. Paramedics stabilised her on scene and rushed her to Medicare Hospital for further medical care‚” said ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak.

Ndlovu was the founder and CEO of Motheo Construction Group which was established in 1997. She was also an MK veteran.

Another business partner, Tim Pottel said this was a very sad day for all of them.

“We’ve lost a sister and a business partner.”

Family members could not be reached for comment.