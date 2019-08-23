News

POLL | It's been a year: Are you satisfied with the state capture commission's work?

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 23 August 2019
It has been a year since the commission of inquiry into state capture was established, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.
Image: ALON SKUY

Chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, the commission has heard explosive allegations from politicians and business people, including transport minister Fikile Mbalula and former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi.

Big names, including Nomvula Mokonyane, Malusi Gigaba, the controversial Gupta family and former president Jacob Zuma have been implicated in numerous instances of  corruption, accepting bribes and abusing their positions of power for self-serving missions.

While the commission's job is not to prosecute, but to investigate allegations, many are waiting in anticipation for what will happen to individuals found to have been on the wrong side of the law.

