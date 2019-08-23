It's a digital world but SA's internet is slow and expensive

South Africans are free to consume digital pornography but may not have the cash, nor the time, to watch it download.

This is revealed by a new global digital quality of life study, in which SA places a lowly 40 out of the 65 countries measured.

Mzansi citizens have to work 71 minutes to afford the cheapest broadband internet on offer, compared with countries like Israel (27 minutes), Japan (29 minutes) and Australia (21 seconds), according to privacy company Surfshark, which released the inaugural DQL study.

Overall in 2019, the number of people using the internet has grown to 4.3-billion, equivalent to 57% of the world's population.

The DQL index compares countries by various digital factors such as internet speed, affordability, cybersecurity and the availability of data protection laws as well as provision of e-government services.

The top five are Australia, France, Singapore, Norway and Japan.

The bottom five are Algeria, Ethiopia, Iraq, Egypt and Pakistan.

Surfshark commented: "Of the 10 countries with the lowest DQL indices, five are in different parts of Asia (Iraq, Pakistan, Nepal, Thailand, and Indonesia), four are in Africa (Algeria,Ethiopia, Egypt, and Morocco), and one is in South America (Ecuador).

"It's notable that internet speed and affordability, two factors which have the biggest influence on the quality of people’s digital lives, were exceptionally low in these countries.

"Also, people in these countries have fewer opportunities to legally access popular entertainment content databases and do not enjoy universal availability of e-government services, which suggests a widespread presence of traditional bureaucracy and an overall lack of institutional effectiveness."