Final word on the k-word, in black and white
It is not okay to call another person the k-word, regardless of their race.
This is according to SA Human Rights Commission deputy chairperson Priscilla Jana who was reacting to the first racism judgment involving a black person calling another black person the k-word...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.