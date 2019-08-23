Experts warn of power cuts from September, but Eskom says all is in order

The country will be vulnerable to load-shedding at the end of August, when Eskom ramps up its plant-maintenance programme.

This is the view of energy expert Ted Blom, after Eskom board member Nelisiwe Magubane’s warning on Wednesday that an acceleration in economic growth in SA could trigger power cuts.

Another energy expert, Chris Yelland, said if an Eskom board member was concerned, “then we should all be concerned”. Yelland said the warning by Magubane needed to be taken seriously.

“I don’t think it’s a trivial statement. She happens to be a board member who is an electrical engineer and the former DG of the department of energy.

“She was making the point that there is a thin line between supply and demand at the moment. Any increase in economic growth could push us over the thin line between supply and demand,” Yelland said.

“To avoid load-shedding, customers need to use electricity wisely and not waste it, while on the supply side Eskom needs to make sure its plants are in good shape, regularly maintained and performing well, so that it can manage electricity supply very carefully. Then we can get through it.”

Yelland said that at the moment Eskom was getting by on a weak economy.

“If the economy grows, the demand for electricity will grow and the risk of load-shedding increases.

"Eskom cannot solve the problems of South Africa and therefore we need multiple suppliers of electricity,” Yelland said.