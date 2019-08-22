WATCH | Hoërskool Hendrik Verwoerd's name has been changed
The task of removing former SA prime minister Hendrik Verwoerd's name from a school has been completed.
Now that the apartheid flag is gone, this Friday the name of the Father of Apartheid, HF Verwoerd will also fall from our schools #HFVerwoerd pic.twitter.com/9PQkkcXCJp— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) August 21, 2019
In May, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi approved the renaming of the school. It will now be called Rietondale Secondary School.
Lesufi has always been outspoken about his determination to erase the name of “the architect of apartheid” and others.
“My mission in this world is to reverse everything this man called Verwoerd has done to our education system. Other names, like Jan Smuts, will also fall,” he said.