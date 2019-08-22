St Francis Bay blaze contained
The fire that engulfed 11 houses in St Francis Bay on Thursday has been contained.
The houses caught alight after a veld fire broke out.
Kouga municipality spokesperson Laura-Leigh Randall, who was on her way to the joint operations centre in the town, said the fire had been contained.
"But the situation is being closely monitored in case of flare-ups," she said."
Dampening and mopping up are under way."
The fire started in Lyme Road North that broke out at about 2.30pm.
“Fire fighters from Nelson Mandela Bay and Sarah Baartman had also been called in to help.”
Randall added that quite a few houses in the area had thatched roofs.
She said the joint operations centre had been set up in a municipal building in the town and she would have more information once she had been briefed.
In December, 11 houses were gutted by fire in the town.
In November 2012, 76 buildings were destroyed when a runaway blaze raged through the town.
It seems that currently there are 11 homes that have been taken down by the fire. Condolences to affected families....Posted by Disaster Volunteer Group on Thursday, 22 August 2019
The chopper hard at work and very effective.Posted by Disaster Volunteer Group on Thursday, 22 August 2019