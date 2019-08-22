News

Shooters take out one person a day in crime ridden Port Elizabeth

‘We have too many funerals in Helenvale’

PREMIUM
By Estelle Ellis - 22 August 2019

One person is shot dead every day in Nelson Mandela Bay while three children suffer the same fate every month.

And Port Elizabeth’s northern areas are most affected by the violence, health MEC Sindiswa Gomba said...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

DA provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga believes he was target of a hit
Zimbabwe anti-government protest: What's happened so far

Most Read

X