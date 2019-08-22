Shooters take out one person a day in crime ridden Port Elizabeth
‘We have too many funerals in Helenvale’
One person is shot dead every day in Nelson Mandela Bay while three children suffer the same fate every month.
And Port Elizabeth’s northern areas are most affected by the violence, health MEC Sindiswa Gomba said...
