Out of date photos of Amazon fires in Brazil fuel online outrage

Photos purportedly showing fires devouring the Amazon in northern Brazil in recent weeks have flooded social media, but an AFP fact check Wednesday found most of the images are decades old or not even in the country.

Under the hashtag #PrayforAmazonas, users have expressed outrage over official data showing a surge in wildfires in the world's biggest rainforest between January and August.

Here are some of the images examined by AFP's fact-checking service.

Animals suffering?

1. A photo (A) showing a monkey hugging its apparently dead baby has been one of the most widely shared images. But it was taken in 2017 by Indian photographer Avinash Lodhi (B) in Jabalpur. Lodhi told The Telegraph that the offspring had merely fallen over.