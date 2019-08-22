Julius Malema breaks silence on EFF MPs who 'received money from CR17 campaign'
EFF leader Julius Malema has broken his silence on the party's former MPs, who allegedly received payments from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign for the ANC presidency.
Nkagisang Mokgosi and Tebogo Mokwele resigned on Tuesday after saying they had received R80,000 each.
Malema took to social media to express support for the women, describing them as “hardworking female cadres of our movement”, adding that “this too shall pass”.
Malema's support for Mokgosi and Mokwele comes after the party was accused of “gender double standards” by a Twitter account in the name of ANC Women's League (ANCWL) president Bathabile Dlamini.
The account accused the EFF of having “double standards” where accountability was concerned.
“Another example of 'gender double standards'. As always, it is easy to remove women from positions of power and influence. Shame on you.”
EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu denied the claims.
EFF applauds the former MPs
On Tuesday, the EFF released a statement, applauding the pair for “their confessions and the consequent taking of responsibility by giving up positions of leadership”.
According to the party, the manner in which they accepted blame and took responsibility “leaves the image of our movement in an even stronger position”.
The party said, above all, it applauded Mokwele and Mokgosi for “insisting on keeping their membership of the organisation”, a decision it said was a “rare act in politics across the world”.
While the pair, according to the EFF, fell prey to “the enemy camp”, the party said “no amount of personal suffering must lead a revolutionary”, adding that “the enemy will always use this to achieve their own objectives against our cause”.
“We must do so, instead of holding the organisation to ransom for totally selfish reasons.”
