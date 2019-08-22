Internal investigation under way amid calls for #JusticeforTshego
Johannesburg public safety MMC Michael Sun has told TimesLIVE that an internal investigation into the death of Tshegofatso Selahle is under way.
Sun's response comes after public calls for justice intensified on social media since the news of Selahle's death hit the public domain earlier this week.
The 35-year-old died on Saturday as he was chased by Johannesburg metro police, after allegedly disregarding a red traffic light at William Nicol and Sandton drives and refusing to stop when ordered to.
The JMPD's Wayne Minaar said Selahle was aggressive and had resisted arrest as he was under the influence of alcohol.
"The officers called for back up and when more officers arrived, he was restrained and handcuffed. He was put inside a (metro police) van and informed officers that he was struggling to breathe."
Minaar said Selahle was declared dead upon the arrival of the advanced life support team which had been called in by emergency services.
Social media has called for an independent investigation.
I am tortured by Tshego's last words, "I can't breathe," at the hands of a crowd of JMPD men beating up one armed non-violent young man. ? #TshegofatsoSelahle #JusticeForTshego— Abby King (@Obakeng_N) August 22, 2019
#JusticeForTshego— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) August 21, 2019
Please be careful on the roads, you may be murdered by JMPD or SAPS!
I’ve read the statement the tweets and spoken to friends who know more than me and this is infuriating ... the JMPD story fits into nothing rational, from a protocol or humane perspective. It just sounds far fetched and sorry to say : Made up. #JusticeForTshego— Warras (@Shady_Lurker) August 21, 2019
What a guy! Goodnite friend! Rest easy! Your death should never be in vain! ??❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #JusticeForTshego pic.twitter.com/cJi7cJNAH2— Tobeka Lwana (@Tobekalwana1) August 21, 2019
Fact: Most cops in this country treat you like a criminal when you are black. This is one of many sad tragedies. He was killed by the cops. God’s strength to his family. #JusticeForTshego— NomaRashiya_ (@RashiyaNoma) August 22, 2019
I’ve lost my hearts custodian and my spirit @ablackstory— Linda Mbuso (@Lindambuso) August 20, 2019
I’ll always love you Tshego.
Rest well my baby, death has separated us.
You’ve given me the best 5 years of my life, I’ve grown, We’ve loved, We’ve travelled, We’ve laughed. We’ve cried. I’m left open, and empty. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bWoygur0Mn
#IKnewTshego and I know that the person they are painting to back up their injustice IS NOT him ! He was kind, loving, calm and good with people. JMPD better not try & taint the memory of my friend for their bullsh*t. #JusticeForTshego #TshegofatsoSelahle— Abby King (@Obakeng_N) August 22, 2019
How many cops did it take for them to restrain one man?!— Karabo Mokwele (@Karabo_Mokwele) August 21, 2019
Just a few questions that I know you, Tshegofatšo would have had answers to. Since you are not here to ask or answer them, I'll do it! #JusticeForTshego pic.twitter.com/rxNlX1SOPt