Bay online fraud suspect faces lengthy wait

Alleged conman Malcolm Myles Leonard has a tough six weeks ahead as he waits for his criminal trial to begin in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court, while also fighting a pending eviction process in the high court.



The 57-year-old appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday in connection with three charges of fraud, but his trial did not get under way as expected...

