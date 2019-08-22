Ace Magashule touched on his studio by popularity survey

The ANC has defended Ace Magashule after a survey revealed that its secretary-general was the least popular high-profile political leader in the country.

This after marketing and social research consultancy Citizen Surveys this week released data showing there was growing dissatisfaction with SA’s politicians and political parties.

The study revealed that on the popularity of individual political leaders, Magashule was rock bottom, with just 11% of South Africans pleased with him, while President Cyril Ramaphosa still enjoyed favour with six in 10 South Africans.

On Thursday, the ANC said the survey was aimed at isolating Magashule from the leadership collective of the governing party.