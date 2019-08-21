Three Cape Town cops charged with corruption over 'R20,000 bribe request'

A police sergeant and two constables appeared in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Wednesday on charges of corruption, theft and defeating the ends of justice.

The officers were arrested by anti-corruption unit officers after they reported for their shift at Cape Town central police station on Tuesday.

Sgt Larry Adams, Const Olof Africa and Const William Abrahams allegedly tried to solicit a R20,000 bribe after threatening to arrest a foreigner for being in possession of suspected stolen property.

They were attached to the police's crime-prevention unit.

“It is alleged that on August 4, the three police officials searched the complainant’s vehicle in Loop Street and found cellular phones,” said acting Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Sindile Mfazi. “The members informed the complainant that they were arresting him for being in possession of suspected stolen property.

“They took him to the police station and told him to 'go and find' R20,000 in cash for his cellular phones to be returned. One of the members gave him a number to call once he had the money.”

The members allegedly sent the complainant an SMS from the number they gave him demanding the R20,000, and told him that if he paid the money, the officers would leave him alone if they saw him again.

“The complainant managed to get R5,000 and a meeting was arranged with the members. The complainant and his friend were taken to Cape Town Central and later they were allowed to go without being arrested,” said Mfazi's statement.

The case was postponed until September 2.