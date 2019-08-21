Tell-all doccie to give Reeva Steenkamp 'a voice from beyond the grave'

Reeva Steenkamp’s family is planning to share her story and the impact her murder had on her parents and friends in a tell-all documentary series.

The family want to honour the slain law graduate and model in a series called My Name is Reeva.

Steenkamp was shot dead by her boyfriend, Paralympian Oscar Pistorius, on February 14 2013.

She would have turned 36 on Monday.

Uprise.Africa, an equity crowdfunding platform, is facilitating fundraising for the documentary to be produced by director and co-producer Warren Batchelor and co-producer Tony Miguel.

Batchelor is the brother of Marc Batchelor, the former soccer star who was murdered outside his house in July, and earlier directed 204: Getting Away with Murder, a documentary about the murder of another high-profile South African, Brett Kebble.

This documentary will delve into the “story of Reeva Steenkamp through the eyes of her loved ones, including her mother June Steenkamp and her father Barry," Uprise.Africa said in a statement.

The documentary would aim to give Reeva "a voice from beyond the grave".

“Through this documentary, we are determined to tell Reeva’s story, people will get to see another side that seeks to answer some of the questions that have been left unanswered, the truth, and who Reeva was. She would want us to do this for her,” said June Steenkamp.

Tabassum Qadir, CEO of Uprise.Africa, said: "Investment in this documentary should be seen as our gift to Reeva on what would have been her 34th birthday. The funding will be open to private funders during the launch and will be open to the public in due course.”