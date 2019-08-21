Nelson Mandela Bay-based chef is off to next world cup
Internationally renowned Port Elizabeth-based chef Ralph Gottschalk will once again serve up a storm for world cup delegates – this time in Japan.
The Pastryworks owner will serve as executive chef at the Rugby World Cup in Tokyo, Japan, in September, just over a year after running the 2018 Fifa World Cup kitchen in Russia...
