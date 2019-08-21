Axing upheld for teacher who did circumcision procedure in class
A science teacher has lost his bid to be reinstated after being fired for carrying out circumcision procedures on two 14-year-old boys in a classroom.
The Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) – a bargaining council for teachers – ruled on June 22 that the dismissal of Thompson Mlumbi, who taught at Rhodes High in Mowbray, Cape Town, was fair...
