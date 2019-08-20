WATCH | Wheelchair-bound Durban man gets first taste of freedom in two years

Sibusiso Zondi, who has been confined to his South Beach, Durban, flat for two years because of a malfunctioning lift, has been longing to feel sea water on his feet.

On Friday, a group of emergency personnel made his wish come true when they carried him down eight flights of stairs and took him to the beach.

Zondi, 34, was born with cerebral palsy, a disorder that affects movement and has left him wheelchair-bound. His life was made even harder in 2011 when the lift to his flat stopped working, rendering Zondi, who lives on the eighth floor, a prisoner in his own home.

“For me to hold on this long, it can only be by the grace of God. I sit and watch TV. I do the same thing over and over again,” said Zondi.