Vlakfontein murder accused to apply for bail

The 28-year-old man accused of killing and burying his 41-year-old lover in a shack they shared is expected to apply for bail on Tuesday.

Samuel Sibeko will appear in the Protea magistrate's court on a charge of murder and defeating the ends of justice. He allegedly killed and buried his lover, living with her corpse for two months in Vlakfontein, south of Johannesburg.

The woman, believed to be from the Free State, cannot be named as her family is yet to identify her. During his previous appearance, it was revealed that Sibeko was also sentenced to six months in imprisonment for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He also told the court that he would not require the assistance of a lawyer and would represent himself because only he knew what happened. However, he later conceded that he needed a lawyer. But, there could be more crimes by Sibeko, including murder, according to his friend Sifiso Khumalo, who said he felt deceived by Sibeko because they spent time with him in the shack since the woman's disappearance.

"We hung out together and I never suspected that she was dead. I asked him where she was and he said she went home," Khumalo told Sowetan.

"Every time we got drunk he would tell us that he killed someone in KwaZulu-Natal and three people in Vlakfontein and threw their bodies into a ditch. We don't know if he was telling the truth or not."

Khumalo added he spent about four days of the first two weeks of July with Sibeko in his shack. He said he could pick up that the shack smelled heavily of Jeyes Fluid, a disinfectant.