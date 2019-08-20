R1.7 million dagga bust outside Cradock

Six men were arrested and about R1.7 million worth of dagga confiscated when a minibus taxi was pulled over near Cradock on Monday evening.

Police stopped a Quantum minibus taxi and trailer heading towards Middelburg at about 7pm, after receiving a tip-off.

Police spokesperson Captain Lariane Jonker said that the taxi was stopped on the N10 and was en route to Cape Town.

"Six adult males, between 18 and 42, were found in possession of 557kg of dagga," she said.

The men will appear in the Cradock Magistrate's Court soon.