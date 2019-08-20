Priceless artworks stolen from Route 67 installation
Irreplaceable public art pieces depicting the 1976 youth struggle have been stolen from the art precinct in Winston Ntshona Street – and acclaimed Nelson Mandela Bay artist Michael Barry is concerned that not enough is being done to safeguard works aimed at uniting citizens.
Some of the artwork, which illustrates the uprising and scenes leading up to the Soweto massacre, and which lined the staircase leading up from Winston Ntshona Street to Chapel Street, was found at Nelson Mandela Bay scrapyards being sold for a fraction of its value...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.