Priceless artworks stolen from Route 67 installation

Irreplaceable public art pieces depicting the 1976 youth struggle have been stolen from the art precinct in Winston Ntshona Street – and acclaimed Nelson Mandela Bay artist Michael Barry is concerned that not enough is being done to safeguard works aimed at uniting citizens.



Some of the artwork, which illustrates the uprising and scenes leading up to the Soweto massacre, and which lined the staircase leading up from Winston Ntshona Street to Chapel Street, was found at Nelson Mandela Bay scrapyards being sold for a fraction of its value...

