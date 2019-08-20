Pageant owner gets title back as dethroned queen gets set to sparkle

The Mrs India SA pageant owner has won her brand back, returning the crown to last year's dethroned winner.

The Durban high court on Monday ruled that the brand was fraudulently taken from the original owner and founder, Anusha Bisaal, by Annulutchmee Thaver and Deon Ganas.

Bisaal, her husband Roshan and her close corporation, Mrs India-SA CC, approached the court in May this year with allegations that her signature had been forged on documents to remove her membership interests in the contest.

Bisaal asked the court to declare the documents null and void.

"It recently came to our knowledge that the first respondent, in conjunction with the second respondent, wrongfully, unlawfully and fraudulently caused me and the second applicant to be removed from the membership records of the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) and caused the first respondent to be registered as the only member of Mrs India South Africa CC, holding a 100% interest in the close corporation. At no stage did we transfer our membership interests to either of the respondents,” Bisaal said in court papers.

On Monday, the Durban High Court ruled in favour of Bisaal, declaring the documents "fraudulent" and setting these aside as null and void.

In a Facebook post, Bisaal said Thaver and Ganas were no longer allowed to host any pageants under the Mrs India SA brand and that last year's dethroned winner, Saumya Tiwari Gautam - who was embroiled in a separate court battle with the couple - would continue her reign until further notice.