Nearly half of grade 2 pupils can’t read
Shock new findings on literacy levels among young Eastern Cape kids
Almost half of grade 2 pupils in the Eastern Cape cannot read a single word – and 52% of grade 1s cannot identify the sound of even one letter.
In a shocking research report on literacy levels in the province, a baseline study done by nonprofit education organisation Funda Wande also revealed that 90% of grade 2 pupils cannot answer an interpretive question about a passage they have read...
