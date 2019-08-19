Unisa to honour Lembede, Winnie

University of South Africa will rename one of its three historical buildings at the Muckleneuk campus after Struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Three new names of the buildings at Unisa's main campus in Pretoria will be unveiled this week.

Spokesperson Tommy Huma said the buildings will be named after the late Madikizela-Mandela, professor Simon Radipere and Anton Lembede, who all contributed largely to the shaping of the university and society.

Its Theo van Wijk building will now be known as Winnie Madikizela-Mandela building to coincide with the 63rd anniversary celebration of Women's Month. Over 20,000 women of all races staged a march to the Union Buildings in protest against the proposed amendments to the Urban Areas Act of 1950, commonly referred to as the pass laws on August 9 1956.

"As a champion of youth empowerment, Madikizela-Mandela has a long and intimate association with Unisa and she spoke at the institution on many occasions. Working with the Mandela Legacy Foundation, we have been able to ensure that her contribution is institutionalised to reflect this relationship," Huma said.

The AJH van der Walt building will be named after Radipere, who "was a diligent academic committed to improving the lives of the people through education".