SIU sets its sights on nine NGOs

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is instituting civil action suit against the owners of nine non-governmental organisations involved in the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

SIU says the value of the pending civil litigation is R5m.

Spokesperson Nazreen Pandor said the unit will ensure that action was taken against the NGOs and consequence management meted out against officials implicated.

"We intend to complete this investigation in three months time to be able to submit a final report to President Cyril Ramaphosa," Pandor said.

On Friday, the unit announced it had ordered two Gauteng service providers who benefited from Life Esidimeni to repay R600,000 to the state.

It follows a successful order granted in relation to the Life Esidimeni investigation against the Anchor Centre for the Intellectually Disabled and Dorothy Evangeline Franks.

It was discovered that the two service providers continued to bill the Gauteng health department long after the patients were removed as per the directive of health ombudsman Prof Malegapuru Makgoba.

Pandor said the unit was now executing on the judgment and any money received will be paid to the department.