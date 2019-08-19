'Police must take blame for Masoyi Monster's killings'

The aunt of one of the five women allegedly killed by alleged serial killer Julius Mndawe in Masoyi, Mpumalanga, told police minister Bheki Cele that had the police acted swiftly and listened to her, the lives of other victims would have been spared.

Nesta Sibiya told Cele at an imbizo in Mganduzweni village outside Hazyview yesterday that her family told the police in January last year that they suspected Mndawe to be behind her niece's disappearance, but said the police instead threatened to withdraw from the case because they complained that the family put pressure on them to find their niece.

Dubbed the "Masoyi Monster", Mndawe was remanded in custody last month after he appeared briefly in Masoyi magistrate's court in connection with the five murders.

He was arrested earlier in July after he was suspected of being behind the deaths of four women and a 15-year-old girl between January last year and May this year.

The 25-year-old faces five counts of murder, violation of a corpse, concealment of bodies and rape.

Mndawe confessed to the killings and the burial of the victims in shallow graves in his yard where he allegedly planted vegetables and fruits to conceal the murders.