What can you do if a firm plays fast and loose with your personal info?
The words “client confidentiality” crop up a lot in my line of work.
We can’t avoid providing our personal details to businesses if we want their goods and services: we trust them to protect our privacy, but that trust is often violated...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.