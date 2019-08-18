Resident's drug raid uncovers 'used' coffins

Residents of Orange Groove, Johannesburg were left stunned when they discovered coffins hidden in a house they raided for drugs on Sunday morning.

At 7am, a group of residents raided a house they suspected of having drug den.

"We know houses that have drugs. When we arrived at the gate the people inside did not want to open. We forced ourselves in and we sensed a bad smell. We found a lot of coffins, some with tissues containing blood stains," said Nano Nobesule, one of the residents.

"Some of the coffins looked new while others had already been used. Some of coffins had soil," said Nobesule.

The coffins were then taken outside by the residents and placed on the streets.