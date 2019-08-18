He died before R3m theft case started. Now co-accused could take all the blame
For four years, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has been trying to prosecute suspected murderers Arthur Burns and Kabelo Shiloane, the two men who managed to get away with R3m that happened to be in the vehicle they robbed in Centurion.
Since their arrest in 2015, the case has repeatedly stalled, often because of Burns’s continuously declining health. When the matter was set down for trial last week, it appeared as though the long-awaited case was finally ready to start...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.