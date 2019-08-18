Free State health MEC condemns attacks on emergency services workers

Free State Health MEC Montseng Tsiu has condemned violent attacks targeting Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel and health infrastructure in the province.

According to the provincial health department, an EMS crew was attacked while attending to an assaulted patient in Lusaka in Theunissen at about 1am on Sunday.

"The EMS crew fled from the scene, leaving behind one other ambulance which had punctured tyres. The police later brought the ambulance to the EMS base," said Mondli Mvambi, spokesperson for the Free State health department.

The incident, according to Mvambi, follows a break-in at a local clinic and an attempt to steal a patient transport vehicle in the same town.

"The EMS crew will be getting counselling and support to come to terms with this unwelcome incident.

"The MEC has called on communities to refrain from attacking EMS personnel who are simply doing their job of saving lives," said Mvambi.