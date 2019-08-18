EFF MP 'received money from CR17 campaign funds'

EFF MP Tebogo Mokwele is one of the people who received money from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s CR17 presidential campaign, the party confirmed on Sunday.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said that Mokwele - who was already a senior EFF member in 2017 - received R40,000 from the campaign account.

Ndlozi said on Sunday that Mokwele had since confessed to receiving the money which she said was assistance for a personal financial problem.

“She has since confessed to the EFF leadership and indicated that the money related to a personal problem [bereavement] she had, which President Ramaphosa was assisting with,” said Ndlozi.

It was not immediately clear why Mokwele asked Ramaphosa to assist her with her financial woes but the EFF said she directly asked for the money from Ramaphosa.

However, Ndlozi said this confession was further proof that Ramaphosa was directly involved in the finances of the campaign.

Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko said although she could not verify the payment allegations, this does not prove that Ramaphosa had day-to-day knowledge of the account's transactions.

"... If their account of what transpired is true, all it proves is that the President is a caring and compassionate human being," said Khusela.