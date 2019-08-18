Body of newborn found in Summerstrand

The police have asked the public's help after a newborn baby was found dumped in a rubbish bin in Summerstrand on Sunday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the body was found around 8.30am by a homeless man rummaging through bins.

The man found the naked body of the baby with the umbilical cord still attached. The baby was already dead.

Naidu said a case of concealment of birth was opened and was under investigation.

Anyone who can assist in tracing the mother is asked to contact SAPS Humewood on 041 5045019/20, Naidu said.