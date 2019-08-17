R10m reward offered for information on cigarette boss Simon Rudland's shooting

A R10m reward has been offered for information on who attacked members of the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) on Wednesday.

Millionaire tobacco boss Simon Rudland was critically wounded in what was alleged to be an assassination attempt in Norwood, Johannesburg, as he and his lawyer pulled into the driveway of the Fita offices.

A VW Golf stopped behind them and one of its occupants opened fire on the car Rudland was in, injuring him in the neck. He was taken to hospital by his lawyer, who was driving the car.