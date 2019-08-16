Morne Nurse reportedly tried to stop a book about his daughter Zephany with a threat of “a massive lawsuit”.

The threat arrived in an SMS sent to biographer Joanne Jowell and copied to Zephany‚ now known as Miché Solomon after the high court in Pretoria allowed her to be named.

It was another disappointment for Solomon in the five years since she was identified as the eldest daughter of Nurse and his ex-wife‚ Celeste.

In the book‚ Solomon says she often compares Nurse and the man she regards as her father‚ Michael Solomon‚ the husband of the woman serving a 10-year sentence for kidnapping her as a three-day-old baby from Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town.

“Morne‚ well – he’s a lost cause‚” she told Jowell.

“I just don’t love him like a dad. I’m sorry if that’s offensive or heartbreaking for him.

“For me‚ Morne simply fails as a father. He’s not there for his other kids either.”

The Nurses were divorced when they were reunited with Solomon in 2015.

Jowell said the SMS – in which Nurse reportedly said he and Celeste had a book deal of their own – arrived after she contacted Celeste to arrange an interview with her.

Repeated attempts to interview the Nurses were unsuccessful.