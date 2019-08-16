Yes, NHI might become corrupt ... and don’t chuck your medaid card

PREMIUM

Medical aids will not be abolished, and you will be able to “jump the queue” if you choose to stay on private healthcare when the National Health Insurance comes into effect – but you will definitely be made to pay for both.



So says parliament’s health portfolio chair Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, who was speaking to Times Select on Thursday, a week after the NHI Bill was sent to parliament for discussion...

