Woman ignored sex assaults on child bride, 13

A 63-year-old woman facing two charges related to human trafficking admitted that she knew the young girl she had allegedly helped sell as a child bride was being sexually assaulted by the woman’s brother but did nothing about it.

In her statement to police, read into the record on Thursday, the Port Elizabeth High Court heard that when the 13-year-old girl told the woman that the woman’s brother, 61, demanded sex from her, she had told the girl she had to do what her “husband” wanted.

“If your husband wants sex, then you must give him what he wants,” the woman said in the statement.

The woman, along with her brother and the girl’s 63-year-old uncle, are charged with human trafficking, and a separate charge of human trafficking culminating in a forced marriage for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

The two charges are different in context.

The “husband” faces two additional charges of rape.

None of the accused are being named, to protect the identity of the alleged victim.

The woman said she had known the girl’s mother, who died in 2010, and the uncle as they had attended the same African Gospel Church in Shakaskraal, KwaZulu-Natal.

She said the uncle had told her that he was having problems with the girl because she was mischievous and stayed out at night.

The woman then told the uncle she would take the girl in and look after her, which she did.

At the end of 2015, the girl went to live with the woman’s daughter, 46, in Bizana and by March 2016 lobola negotiations had begun for the girl to marry the woman’s brother, who lived and worked in Port Elizabeth.

The woman claimed she did not know about the marriage proposal and only became aware of it when her brother called her to say he wanted to marry the girl and that the woman would need to go speak to the girl’s family and arrange for the negotiations to take place.

“I asked [my brother] over the phone if he knows [the girl].

“He said he had never seen her but when he called [my daughter], she would answer the phone and that is how he got to know her,” she said in the statement.