WATCH | Meghan Cremer murder: The investigation into the suspects

The investigation into Meghan Cremer's murder is digging deeper into ATM withdrawals after her disappearance and accessing CCTV footage from multiple points near the farm where she lived for five years.

The suspects in the murder case of 30-year-old Meghan Cremer include Jeremy Sias, who grew up on the farm where Cremer lived for five years before her murder.

Sias had been a farm labourer on the Mohr family farm in Philippi, Cape Town, for most of his life.

However, he was caught in Cremer's car days after her disappearance, shocking those who knew him on the farm.

We look into where the case is now and map how the events leading to her murder may have unfolded.