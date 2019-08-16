Top prizes for matric achievers

A total of R50,000 will be shared between The Herald Matric of the Year and the Excellence Award winner.

Spec-Savers SA marketing manager Lauren Baker said similarly to the aim of The Herald Matric of the Year initiative, Spec-Savers believed in investing in the future leaders of SA.

“Spec-Savers has renewed the partnership because the Matric of the Year awards coincide with the ethos of the SpecSavers Graduate Programme, which seeks to empower well rounded pupils,” Baker said.

“Being part of any initiative that helps support and shape young minds is a truly rewarding experience.”

She said the Spec-Savers Graduate Programme selected six students from the four universities with optometric facilities to join the programme.

During the first six months, students are mentored on the business acumen of running a franchised practice as well as in-depth knowledge of clinical modules.

After six months at SpecSavers’ head office, the six graduates are allowed to choose any Spec-Savers store in Southern Africa to gain in-store experience for the rest of the year.

In addition to the cash prize component, finalists and the Matric of the Year winner will receive fantastic prizes valued at more than R100,000.

The Herald invites your school (the school head or school representative) to take this opportunity to nominate your leading grade 12 pupils.

Entries must be submitted by midday on Thursday September 5. Entries can be posted or delivered to Matric of the Year Awards, The Herald, Atrium Centre, 24 Ring Road, Greenacres for the attention of Nazma Karodia.

Entries can also be dropped off at the Spec-Savers stores in Uitenhage as well as Walmer Park, Cleary Park, Korsten and Sunridge Village, and in East London at the Vincent Park Shopping Centre and Beacon Bay.

Entry forms available here or you can download below: