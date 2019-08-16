Chilling warning ahead of hit attempt on tobacco baron
Just hours before millionaire tobacco boss Simon Rudland was critically wounded in an attempted assassination in Norwood, Johannesburg on Wednesday, another cigarette-manufacturing tycoon, Yusuf Kajee, sounded an ominous warning.
Writing to other members of the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) on a WhatsApp group, Kajee, of Amalgamated Tobacco Manufacturers (ATM), told of rampant mistrust within their ranks and laid bare details of a spoiled assassination attempt on another player in the cigarette industry, identified only as “Paul”...
