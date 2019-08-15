Water crisis closes campuses

More than 15,000 students at Eastern Cape universities have been left high and dry by the water crisis as campuses in Butterworth and Alice have chosen to close in the face of dry taps.



The decision by University of Fort Hare’s Alice campus to close on Tuesday, described as “extraordinary” by management, came only a day after Walter Sisulu University’s (WSU) Butterworth campus did the same...

