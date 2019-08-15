Family and friends pay tribute to Meghan Cremer

Meghan Cremer had four passions - horses, ice cream, her nephew and Christmas.

Cremer's life was celebrated at a private memorial service on Wednesday at the farm in Cape Town where she lived and rode horses for almost five years.

The 30-year-old's body was found on August 8 at a Philippi sand mine, after an extensive search. She went missing on August 3.

Cremer's mother Gill, flanked by family and friends, attended the moving service where congregants spoke of Cremer's generosity, love for animals, sense of fun and fierce loyalty towards those she loved.