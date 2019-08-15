Roads between Uitenhage, Port Elizabeth blocked by protesters

All roads leading to Uitenhage from Port Elizabeth have been blocked by protesting residents.

The residents, who are demanding water and sanitation, have closed off the roads since 4am.The roads affected are the R75, M19, R334 (Rocklands Road), San Sousi road and Tynira Road (Motherwell).

Zoleka Jamela from Nkandla informal settlement says they are protesting over water and toilets. She said the protest will go on all day.

"I don't even want to mention electricity because councillor Simphiwe Tyukana has been promising us with nothing to produce".

It is unclear at this stage if it is the same group who have orchestrated all the road closures or if the Rocklands and Motherwell road closures were organised by a different group.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said: "It appears both the Port Elizabeth and Uitenhage side of the R75 are shut. Then most other routes connecting the Port Elizabeth and Uitenhage."

He said the Rocklands Road was shut and reopened later.

Beetge said that police had been sent to all the scenes to try open the roads.

"The reasons are unknown currently and police are on the scene."

This comes after a protest on the R335 (Motherwell to Addo Road) kicked off on Tuesday night and continued throughout Wednesday.

Four trucks and a bakkie were damaged, two of which was torched with petrol bombs.

Beetge cautioned all motorists to stay clear of the affected roads for their safety.

"We will provide updates once the situation is under control."