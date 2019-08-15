Land grab leader gunned down on murdered Stellenbosch farmer's property

Western Cape police confirmed the murder of a 44-year-old man, who was shot and wounded at his home in O-Zone, Kayamandi, by three suspects at 5.30am.

Lt-Col Andrè Traut said the man was admitted to hospital, where he died.

"The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The circumstances are being investigated and the motive is yet to be established. The identity of the deceased cannot be disclosed at this stage."

Wanana, whose death was confirmed to TimesLIVE by several sources, led the group of people who occupied parts of Louiesenhof wine farm last year and set up the informal settlement of Azania.

The move to occupy the land was preceded by several protests in which Wanana and his followers demanded that the Stellenbosch municipality speed up the process to develop a strip of land earmarked for a housing project.

Louiesenhof owner Stefan Smit was, at the same time, locked in negotiations with local and provincial government to have his land bought from him for the development.